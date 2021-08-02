Firm Origin's ‘Match Me Tool’ Helps Companies Connect with Professional Service Firms

An industry leader helping companies find the right professional service provider has a unique tool that connects companies with service firms.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Firm Origin announced today that its ‘Match Me Tool’ helps companies connect with professional service firms.

Tom Bensink, CEO, Founder, and Spokesperson for Firm Origin, explained that through the Match Me Tool, Firm Origin helps companies connect with professional service firms in three quick and easy steps. The first step is to register your company or firm with Firm Origin by creating a profile. The second step is to use the Match Me Tool.

“This walk-through gathers the details we need to know in order to match your needs with the most qualified firms,” Bensink revealed. “This tool narrows search results to firms specializing in the high-quality deliverables that companies need.”

“Your profile is what companies see as they filter through our community of professional service firms,” Bensink said. “A complete profile lets you stand out, making it easier to attract your next client and feature what your team does best.”

Registered companies can browse firms and sort and filter by sectors and service offerings.

Firm Origin, according to Bensink, is a community of professional service firms that matches businesses to the services they need in an easy-to-navigate marketplace.

“Firm Origin provides a digital marketplace for professional service firms to display their solutions in an objective context for organizations like yours,” Bensink pointed out. “Gone are the days of untrackable referrals, confusing directories, and oversaturated industry awards. Don’t muddle through yet another confusing conference to try and find the best firm for your project.”

Firm Origin’s database, Bensink said, uses a proprietary algorithm to create a platform that collects and connects businesses to professional service firms.

Bensink noted that “whether your team needs product and program management, a dedicated tax management consultant, or even an IT strategy, our online database narrows results down to the right consulting or professional services firm for you.”

For more information, please visit firmorigin.com/Home/About and https://firmorigin.com/Home/Blog.

About Firm Origin

Firm Origin is an online directory of professional service firms that enables companies to find the right service provider. We focus on your service need, location, and sector preference to provide you the best options of professional service firms.

