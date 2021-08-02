REPX ISSUES EUR 3.5 MILLION BOND AT 7.5% INTEREST

REPX

REPX has launched a bond ISSUE for the amount of EUR 3.5 Million. The bond will be available for subscription starting from the second week of August

THE REPUTATION EXCHANGE PLC (CY-CSE:REPX)

MILAN, ITALY, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX, the fintech which combines payment technology and fan passion through its innovative payment products that enable sports teams and celebrities to monetise their reputation and brand, has launched the subscription of a listed bond for the amount of EUR 3.5 Million. The bond will be available for subscription starting from the second week of August.

The bond, which is reserved for qualified investors, carries a fixed annual interest rate of 7.5%, a bullet repayment on 1 April 2023 and a call option for the company at 105%.

The company - already listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange and awaiting listing on the London Stock Exchange - has obtained approval for the listing of this bond on the Vienna Multilateral Trading Facility managed by the Vienna Stock Exchange.

REPX has selected "The Bank of New York Mellon" as Agent Bank, while "Monte Titoli Spa" will act as Bond Depositary.

The issue will finance the company's development plan, including the already agreed launch for the Italian market of 300,000 prepaid cards proposed in co-branding with important Serie A football Teams, as well as possible strategic acquisitions.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech company that is revolutionising traditional banking by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of fans around the world with social media. REPX gives celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands, iconic cities, the opportunity to connect with their fan base in innovative ways through unique co-branded prepaid cards - debit cards and digital products that are patent-protected and designed to appeal to their loyal legions of followers and fans. From the beginning, REPX's goal has been to connect celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands and iconic cities with its project. Today, after just over a year of operation (and despite long pauses in its development because of the pandemic), REPX has developed a significant portfolio of partners and brands, with several hundred million social media followers worldwide. REPX is relentlessly engaged in creating new partnerships to steadily grow its pipeline of contracts, with the aim of continuing to innovate and, at the same time, generate - through its patented cards - maximum engagement of the "social" generation in the electronic payment systems market.