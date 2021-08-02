Escrow Protocol Launches Revolutionary Utility Token for Crowdfunding
There is now a better way to finance and invest in startupsLOS ANGELES, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escrow Protocol has launched, creating a revolutionary utility token for crowdfunding. Functioning as a decentralized trust fund, Escrow Protocol combines traditional crowdfunding with blockchain technology and easy-to-engage smart contracts. It further adds value to investors with an auto-staking process that enables token holders to earn returns through yield farming in between investment rounds. The company has successfully completed its seed funding round and is now entering the early investor stage.
“We are all about changing the dynamics of the startup funding space,” explained Dennis Schulte, CEO of Escrow Protocol. “For too long, a startup’s access to capital has been constrained by artificial bottlenecks in the capital markets. This is all about to end. Cryptocurrencies offer a new path to funding for early-stage ventures. Our trust fund approach provides a workable solution that benefits all stakeholders.”
Escrow Protocol delivers a better way to finance a startup. The token was created to protect investors while building trust in the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of a crypto project. The decentralized crowdfunding platform releases contributions to a funded project in pre-arranged payouts for milestone completions. The company only funds projects with the best intentions to deliver a successful product promptly.
Startup projects that work with Escrow Protocol establish a roadmap with milestones and timelines based on their actual capacity and realistic performance targets. Escrow Protocol’s user-friendly interface facilitates the creation of these roadmaps. It also puts pitches into a smart contract for funding, thus allowing for easy involvement for current non-crypto users. Investors vote to approve milestone completions. Voting power is based on the initial investment stake. Investors retain control of their funds, and startups are motivated to deliver timely results.
A further advantage of the Escrow Protocol approach relates to how the company enables investors to earn returns on their funds even when they are not actively investing in a startup. Invested funds are automatically staked in Yield Farming Protocols while waiting for the release to fund development milestones. Investors earn 80 percent of annual percentage yield profits, allowing them to earn interest on money between funding rounds.
Investors can gain exposure for startup projects. A reputation-based scoring system allows for expert opinions within the community to help guide other investors in smart decision-making. The community includes an investor social reputation and ranking system and exclusive project chat for investors.
“While invested funds are waiting to be released for the next funding milestones of the startup project, the Escrow Protocol will automatically stake the funds to stable coin yield-farming protocols until required for funding the payout of an upcoming milestone completion,” Schulte added. “Over the course of one year, the protocol would be able to generate 15-20% in additional funds, of which 80% gets paid back to the investor.”
The initial token offering will be held on the BSC Binance Smart Chain. Tokens will be credited to investors on the newly developed Escrow Blockchain after development. Funding rounds will consist of four stages. The seed funding round began on July 17 with 33,333,333 escrow tokens, the early investor round one with 22,522,522 tokens, early investor round three with 10 million tokens, and public ICO sales starting on August 31, 2021, with 684,144,145 tokens. At the end of the public ICO, the Escrow token will be listed on Pancake Swap. Users have constant NFT minting for access tokens.
For more information, visit escrowprotocol.app.
