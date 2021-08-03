Teamsters Joint Council 32 Endorses Mickey Moore for Minneapolis City Council
I’m more determined than ever to ensure that all people in the city of Minneapolis, regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability, have an equal shot at the American dream.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ward 9 Minneapolis City Council candidate Mickey Moore announced today that his campaign has received the coveted endorsement of Teamsters Joint Council 32, the umbrella organization for 13 local affiliated Teamsters unions representing more than 62,000 active and retired members in the state of Minnesota.
“We are proud to join Mickey’s team because of his commitment to working men and women,” said Edward Reynoso, political director of Teamsters Joint Council 32. “We must all work together to create good jobs that will provide an opportunity for families to thrive in our communities, and we are confident that Mickey will do that and more.”
Teamsters Joint Council 32 fights for fair wages, decent working conditions, good benefits, and dignity in retirement for its members, including law enforcement personnel, transportation workers, civil servants, and maintenance workers. The organization also assists local unions in organizing new members, coordinating bargaining and strike tactics, and advancing pro-worker candidates and legislation through Teamster Joint Council 32 DRIVE (Democrat-Republican-Independent-Voter Education).
Through the Teamsters Joint Council 32 food shelf, credit union, service bureau, retiree clubs, and scholarship programs, the organization also helps provide members and their families with help through difficult times, by providing opportunities for education, training, and workplace advancement.
“I am both honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of Teamsters Joint Council 32,” said Moore. “As someone who has worked for decades to develop economic opportunities for Minneapolis residents, including those most difficult to employ, it’s especially gratifying for me to have the confidence and support of one of the leading workers’ rights organizations in our state and country.”
A lifelong resident of South Minneapolis and a retired small business owner, Moore is running to represent Ward 9 on the Minneapolis City Council because he believes residents and business owners deserve a representative with integrity and proven leadership skills who will always stand up for what is right, even when it’s not politically expedient to do so.
“Our union members value the fact that Mickey has returned to the community that he grew up in to make positive change,” said Reynoso. “We believe listening, understanding and partnering with good ideas to improve our community is the only way we will create real progress in these challenging times.”
An ardent advocate of responsive government, Moore has pledged to host monthly town hall meetings and personally attend as many neighborhood and business association meetings that he possibly can, making himself available to constituents before, during and after meetings. Moore has also pledged to open a local Ward 9 office on day one to provide ease of access to constituent services. Residents and business owners will no longer have to make an appointment and go downtown to get the help they need.
“The endorsement of one of our state’s largest unions means that our campaign’s core values align on issues that matter most to the hard-working men and women who live in the 9th Ward and Minneapolis,” said Moore. “As a result, I’m more determined than ever to ensure that all people in our city, regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability, have an equal shot at the American dream.”
Other recent campaign endorsements include Operation Safety Now, the Minneapolis Firefighters Association, the League of Minneapolis Homeowners, and Legal Marijuana Now. Additional campaign endorsements will be announced in the coming days.
About Teamsters Joint Council 32
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Joint Council 32 is an umbrella organization for 13 local affiliated Teamsters unions in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Teamsters Joint Council 32 represents more than 62,000 active and retired members in the state of Minnesota. For more information, visit www.Teamstersjc32.org.
About Mickey Moore
Born and raised in South Minneapolis, Michael “Mickey” Moore is a retired business leader. In 1996, he founded The Braid Factory, which began the professional, natural hair care salon industry in Minnesota. This year, The Braid Factory celebrated its 25th anniversary as the Twin Cities’ most popular hair braiding establishment, with more than 300,000 customers served.
A lifelong, progressive, pragmatic Democrat, Moore is running to represent Ward 9 on the Minneapolis City Council because he believes more than ever the city needs an experienced, professional, and responsive leader who has a proven track record of turning significant obstacles into real accomplishments.
In 2020, Moore was motivated by the tragic murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer to run for U.S. Congress, receiving more votes than any independent congressional candidate in the country. Since that time, Moore has spent the last year talking with and listening to residents and business owners about the many concerns and issues facing the 9th Ward, including diversity, equity and inclusion, public safety, economic development, affordable housing, immigration, and environmental justice.
