Kurmi Software Named Best Service Management Platform in Highly Anticipated 2021 UC Awards
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurmi Software has been named the winner of the Best Service Management Platform category in the 4th Annual UC Awards celebration. Hailed as the "UC Industry's highest honor," the UC Awards are hosted and presented by UC Today, the leading international news organization honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration marketplace.
The UC Awards 2021 ceremony was hosted online by UC Today publisher Rob Scott and TV Tech journalist and author Kate Russell.
Judging was based on a company's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience and execution, led by a panel of respected industry experts including Zeus Kerravala, Irwin Lazar, Blair Pleasant, Tim Banting, Stephanie Watson, Jon Arnold, Melissa Swartz, and Kevin Kieller.
Kurmi delivers an independent, state-of-the-art management platform that both automates and simplifies the administration of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions through a single pane of glass portal. This approach helps IT make sense of the increasing complexity in enterprise UCC brought on recently by the proliferation of multi-vendor, hybrid, on-prem, and cloud solutions.
"Kurmi Software has set the standard in UC Service Management, a fantastic achievement and very well deserved," said Rob Scott, publisher and host of UC Awards 2021.
“We are thrilled to receive this honor, especially following the challenges experienced by many IT teams around the world in the past year,” said Thibaut Felgeres, CEO of Kurmi Software. “Kurmi was there to help our enterprise customers when they needed to provision their users to allow work-from-home as the pandemic began, and to do it quickly and efficiently. Moving forward, Kurmi will simplify more day-to-day operations for this new, hybrid working environment. Receiving this award now is all the more inspiring for our team and rewards the strong development of the company.”
Kurmi Software was honored on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 3 pm GMT. Interested parties can watch the ceremony on-demand.
About Kurmi Software
Kurmi Software is a global provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) management solutions for public and private enterprises and telecom service providers. Kurmi’s award-winning management platform automates and streamlines UCC administration, eliminating burdensome, manual, and fragmented workflows, saving up to 80% of management costs. Kurmi includes on-demand connectivity to enterprise UCC applications and enables role-based access and self-service for traceable control. A global company with offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Kurmi sells to and supports customers worldwide through certified partners.
About UC Awards
Hailed as the "UC Industry's highest honor," the UC Awards are hosted and presented by UC Today, the leading international news organization honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration marketplace.
UC Awards is a global awards event that celebrates UC and Collaboration Technology, innovation and industry success.
Established in 2018, UC Awards is back for the 4th year running, with a range of categories for vendors and service providers.
UC Awards 2021 is proudly supported by its headline sponsors BICS and Ribbon Communications.
BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. Visit https://www.bics.com/ for more information.
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. Visit https://ribboncommunications.com/ for more information.
