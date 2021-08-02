PA STEAM & Video Game Festival Returns to SteelStacks

Come Celebrate STEAM & Video Game Education

Educational entertainment and gamification celebrating science, technology, engineering, art and maker programs and activities.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PA STEAMFest, the annual STEAM & Video Game Steampunk Festival returns to SteelStacks Aug. 21st & 22nd 2021 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The ticketed festival, presented by TheGeekGrid Studios and ArtsQuest, focuses on educational entertainment and gamification featuring science, technology, engineering, art and maker programs and activities; video game workshops; cosplay and more, all based around a Steampunk theme. The festival will have a strong family component best suited for families with pre-teens ages 10+ featuring Steampunk Music by The Eternal Frontier, Cosplay appearances by the Star Wars 501st Garrison Carida, and a Super Smash Bros and Valorant Esports Tournament intertwined to attract all ages and bring them in to learn, play, and discover STEAM & Electronic education.

Among the fun and educational workshops and activities to be enjoyed are:

● A full 3D printed Cosplay Armor set constructed by Verde Mantis 3D Printers and TheGeekGrid Studios.

● Super Smash Bros, Valorant Esports Tournaments, and Virtual Reality games and demos

● All ages Tea Pot Racing, Tea Dueling, belly dancing, musical bands, musicians, and more

● STEAM workshops such as voice over acting, anime drawing, architectural design, pyrography, wearable technology, and custom guitar making

● Steampunk and Post-Apocalyptic cosplay, designs, props, and more

The PA STEAM & Video Game Festival was Founded by Kat Mahoney, Owner & Director of TheGeekGrid Studios based on her Computer Science & Video Game educational background and experiences with alternate learning methods for her own children on the Autism Spectrum.

Sponsors and activities hosted by 100.7 WLEV Radio, XR Studioz, Verde Mantis 3D Printers. For tickets and more information visit www.pasteamfest.com