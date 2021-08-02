Real-time resource allocation tools added to globally-recognized PSA software
Resource allocation is important to improving any team’s handoff from sales to service!”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSOhub — a leading PSA (professional services automation) software for small- and medium-sized businesses — announces the latest set of features to support project managers with resource allocation. The new tools expand upon the already popular project task boards, planning dashboards, and automated project alerts to create a fully-integrated project management environment.
— Jarno Koopman
“Resource allocation is important to improving any team’s handoff from sales to service,” says Jarno Koopman, Development Lead at PSOhub. “We’re excited to finally bring our users’ most requested functionality to PSOhub.”
This feature release comes as PSOhub - already used in over 70 countries - was recently nominated in the Software / SaaS category of the Computable Awards 2021, recognized for its all-in-one comprehensive and predictive project and task management, smart contract management, self-driving time tracking and invoicing features. Readers of Computable, the Dutch platform for technology professionals, can vote for their favorite nominees until Sunday, October 10, 2021; winners will be honored on November 2, 2021 in the hall of fame of the Dutch ICT market. More than ten thousand votes have already been cast.
Project managers who use PSOhub for resource allocation can expect to better understand people, projects, and capacity, optimize resources and increase profitability, and introduce value-based project management to their organization.
The new resource allocation features on PSOhub include:
● Visual overviews of booked time per team member
● Calculation sheets for quoting work based on available resources
● Resource allocation dashboards by roles, rates, and time
● At-a-glance task assignment and team utilization reports
● Task boards with backlog columns and automated alerts
The resource dashboard, task capacity, and resource management tools are available with PSOhub’s Rise and Growth subscription packages, starting at $16.50 per month.
To learn more about PSOhub’s resource allocation features, visit their website: https://www.psohub.com/en/resource-management
About PSOhub
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in thoughtful, self-driving professional services automation. With 30+ years of experience building PSA software, the team behind PSOhub is dedicated to delivering solutions that take care of repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks, empowering small business teams to achieve their ambitions and work smarter.
Learn more about PSOhub at www.psohub.com.
Martijn van der Hoeden
PSOhub Software B.V.
+31612636385 ext.
