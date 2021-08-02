VERYPT Launches New Global Insurance Company To Protect Cryptocurrency Owners
Cryptocurrency insurance protects loss, theft or hacking of cryptocurrency assets and valuable dataDUBAI, UAE, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very Global Cryptocurrency Insurance today announced that its insurance products are now available to protect owners of cryptocurrency along with their connected personal, proprietary data. VERYPT Insurance is highly recommended for cryptocurrency owners in cases of asset and data loss by theft or hacking and includes those involved with (ICOs), (IDOs), (IEOs) and DeFi. Volatility and high rates of fraud make in cryptocurrencies make this a good time for crypto investors to consider insurance options.
The Cryptocurrency ecosystem is an industry that is in need of reliable, professional insurance. This is extremely important considering just how unstable the cryptocurrency ecosystem is today. The value of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin has gone way up and down, resulting in huge thefts of investors’ online wallets and exchanges. Celebrities in the mix can influence waves of investment and then crashes, based on what they say in the media.
The digital asset market is growing at breakneck speed. This trend is now becoming the norm. More financial entities and governments are exploring digital asset opportunities and are looking at regulatory and compliance issues. In 2021 there is a definite focus and significant growth in aspects of insuring cryptocurrency and digital assets.
VERYPT’s global cybercurrency benefits and coverage extend to payment processing, mining, custodians, financial service, platforms, wallets and infrastructure. It provides insurance and risk management services for innovative cryptocurrency and digital assets. The insurance provides security for investors betting on the growth of their investments. Clients can feel safe and know that their investments are secured by insurance and they will be covered in the unlikely event that their funds are stolen.
“VERYPT is an award-winning, specialty cryptocurrency insurance company, located in
Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” said Managing Director of VERYPT, Mohamed Mostafa. “Our very experienced insurance professionals manage all aspects of cyberinsurance services, protecting all areas of our clients’ cybercurrency world and the value of their accounts. Applying for coverage is ‘simple, smart and safe.’ Insurance coverage includes general crime, cyber liability and digital assets ‘living’ in wallets or exchanges. We work with newly formed enterprises, publicly listed companies and every type of small and medium business in between. Our experience crosses many industries including construction, bonding, tech and media. Join us and ‘meet PT,’ as we help you protect your tomorrow. The safety of your investments is our primary concern.”
Investment professionals recommend Cybercurrency insurance to protect data and assets. A granular view of how global insurance from VERYPT protects its clients includes and is not limited to:
- Negligence
- Hacking
- Malware
- Data or cyber breaches
- Natural disasters
- Inside “collusion”
- Cybercrime incidents
- Product Negligence, along with
- Errors and Omissions
VERYPT offers a variety of insurance plans to suit any investor. Coverage prices range from $39 USD to $999 USD per year. VERYPT accepts only USDC or USDT as payment for insurance plans.
For more information go to www.verypt.com
