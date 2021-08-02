Bitcash Technologies Ltd Launches ICO for the BOJAGA Ecosystem
Intention is to disrupt the Nigerian eCommerce space with customer-centered solutionsLAGOS, NIGERIA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcash Technologies, Ltd today announced the launch of its ICO for the BOJAGA ecosystem. From eCommerce logistics to digital lending, the transformational bojaga.com eCommerce platform allows users to purchase items from any location for delivery at home or work within 1-24 hours of ordering online. This innovative solution addresses one of the major problems faced by online shoppers in Nigeria, namely long wait times for deliveries due to congested roads in the city, as well as inefficient transport networks in the rural and sub-urban areas.
“We are set on disrupting the Nigerian eCommerce space,” said a spokesperson for Bitcash Technologies. “It’s long overdue. We solve a problem faced by customers across the country. The ICO will make the transformation possible.”
The ICO token "BOJA" is designed as an Ethereum based ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency that allows customers to purchase goods from bojaga.com, and other participating platforms and merchants—all while earning on their balance of BOJA Tokens in their wallet. The token is designed for individual shoppers and vendors, farmers, and food producers. It will also be accepted as payment at softkredit.com, allowing customers to buy credits as well as receive interest-free loans for shopping on bojaga.com.
For more information about the ICO, visit www.bojacoin.com
END
# # #
Media Relations
Bitcash Technologies
email us here