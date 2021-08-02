Network Science, a DeepTech Market Accelerator, announces expansion of team across UK and India

Network Science announced expanding its team with 3 new joiners today to keep up with the demand and add new perspectives and ideas.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , August 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Science focuses on DeepTech Innovation and has been highly encouraged by the response received from Global Enterprises. To keep up with the demand and add new perspectives, ideas, and ability to address the growing market demand, Network Science announced expanding its team with 3 new joiners today.To lead Channel Development and global alliances with Tech firms globally, Devaang Karia and Ankit Mehta join as Director – Channel Development in India and UK respectivelyDevaang - a dynamic and multi-skilled management professional with 22+ years of experience in sales, marketing, and channel management has previously worked with leaders like Hewlett Packard in business and management positions.Ankit, based in London, UK, brings an extensive problem-solving and result-driven approach through his experience working with giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and UKCloud.Network Science also welcomes Parag Suvarna as its Sales Lead for the Manufacturing and related verticals in the India market. He is an electronics engineer and an analytical business manager with a demonstrated history of working with IT and services industries.With an entrepreneurial spirit and a great blend of experience and youth, Network Science is indeed pushing the boundaries of globalizing innovative solutions in Industry 4.0 , FinTech, SalesTech, CyberSecurity, Cloud , HRTech, amongst others.About Network ScienceNetwork Science is a DeepTech Innovation Partner for Global Enterprises using technologies like AI, ML, Robotics, Blockchain, IoT, AR, VR. It invests in startups from the disruptive DeepTech ecosystem. It provides the inspiration and institutional support to such technical pioneers to tap into the right markets and solve real world challenges.