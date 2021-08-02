Linda Finkle of Incedo to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are so many underpaid, unhappy people at work. They don't feel appreciated. They have conflicts with their colleagues and their boss. When they don't get the promotion they want, nobody tells them why.

Business success is always about communication: asking the right questions and sharing the right information to effectively communicate the plan.

Linda Finkle is an executive and leadership coach and the founder of Incedo, where she provides executive and business coaching and consulting. Linda works closely with C-suite level executives, business owners and managers to overcome the communication challenges that stand in the way of leaders making a bigger impact and improve overall performance.

“I believe that everything that works and everything that doesn't in our lives, both personally and professionally, always revolves around communication,” says Linda. “Whether they run a company or work within a company, when communication skills are refined, it creates a lasting ripple effect across the organization.”

Linda says she is often brought in because an organization is experiencing turnover, or teams aren’t working together. This internal conflict is stagnating growth.

“We all want less drama in our organization,” says Linda, “but nothing will improve until we define expectations, roles and responsibilities clearly.”

According to Linda, most of us don't realize the unintentional consequences of our behavior and what it communicates to people.

“If I can help people see that many of the things that we do unwittingly cause communication problems, we would have a whole lot of people who were happier and more joyful and more peaceful and less stressed,” says Linda. “There's enough in the world to be stressed out about it. It shouldn't have to happen in the workplace.”

Linda helps her clients understand how to manage their emotions during difficult conversations.

“My value is to truly be in service to others,” says Linda. “I offer support and love but that comes with being willing to tell them what they need to hear.”

Close Up Radio will feature Linda Finkle in an interview with Jim Masters on August 4th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.incedogroup.com