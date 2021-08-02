Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices And Equipment Industry Trends Include Latest Developments Such As PAE

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostatic Astery Embolization (PAE) is one of the latest developments in the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. PAE is a minimally invasive treatment that assists in reducing the symptoms observed in the urinary tract. The PAE procedure is performed using X-rays and other advanced imaging to observe the tumor inside the body and accordingly treat it without any surgery. This technique results in reduced complication in the treatment of BPH and thus is said to be a major development in the BPH treatment market. Leading companies such as Boston Scientific, UNC Healthcare, and Spire Healthcare have been investing in the market for PAE.

Major players in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market are Karl Storz, Lumenis, Olympus, Urologix, and Boston Scientific Inc.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $2.1 billion in 2020 to $2.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.9%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The BPH treatment devices and equipment market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The market covered in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation device, urology lasers, prostatic stents, implants; by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), clinics, home; by procedure type into transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), transurethral resection of prostate (TURP), transurethral incision of prostate (TUIP), transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), laser surgery others.

The regions covered in TBRC’s benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

