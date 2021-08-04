AppleB: The First Crypto to Sponsor an Olympian

NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A half of the program of the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games has finished. Although COVID-19 epidemic tried to cast its shadow on these Olympics, it resulted in the appearance of a stronger Olympic spirit in more outstanding sportspersons.

One such example is the Indian race walker Priyanka Goswami. The global attention to her spiked after she was supported by AppleB cryptocurrency. This is the first time an individual sportsperson is directly supported by a cryptocurrency project. Previously, Dogecoin supported the Jamaican sledding team at 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Priyanka Goswami was born in an ordinary Indian family. She likes sports since she was a kid. In 2021, her life has started to change on a bigger scale after she shattered India’s national record in 20-kilometer race walk and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, Priyanka is the only economic support for her family, so she also has to work for Indian Railways to make ends meet. Her perseverance to realize the dream of coming to #Tokyo2020 has been revolving around her work, family, and training. When life sent her hardships, she stayed positive and ready and turned them into motivation.

Members of AppleB Indian community told this story to the global community. Priyanka’s Olympic dream and belief touched everyone in AppleB.

AppleB Community has catched the momentum and started a fundraiser aiming to gather people within and outside the community. Its goal is to raise sufficient funds for Priyanka (USD 12,000) to ease her financial pressure and let her focus only on competing.

AppleB is said to be created by a group of young people advocating the “Save the Poor” concept. Their common belief is that the world’s current wealth pyramid is unfair. They hope to change the existing wealth structure by uniting all the social strata and using cryptocurrency. According to the community’s sources, AppleB wants to create a market phenomenon similar to the GameStop rise in early 2021 to promote wealth, health, and love in the world.

The fundraiser has been smooth; and Priyanka’s race walk program will start soon (on August 6). Heartfelt wishes to Priyanka! Her fans are looking forward to her brightest performance with the support of AppleB.