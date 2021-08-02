Book by National Love Experts Helps Couples Turn Up the Heat (and Fun) in the Bedroom
EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Dana Lam
602.699.6255
The romantic duo behind The Surprise Date Challenge: Be the Happiest Couple You Know and The Surprise Date Challenge: Home Edition is back with spicier tips and tricks for reaching new levels of connection and commitment.
With the release of their third book, The Surprise Date Challenge: Bedroom Edition, Dana Lam and Martin Kupper up the ante for creating relationships filled with curiosity, intrigue, and fun—without leaving the bedroom.
Their formula is simple: Every month, partners plan one sexy surprise experience for each other. Detailed instructions and any necessary product recommendations are included for the dates, which range from burlesque and bondage to games and glamping.
As Lam and Kupper have shared on NBC, CBS, FOX, and other major outlets, an element of mystery is paramount for sustaining a fulfilling long-term relationship.
“Things are usually hot and heavy in the bedroom in the beginning, but over time relationships seem to shift to the mundane,” says Lam. “Couples start focusing more on logistics and forget to factor their sexy, romantic selves into the equation on a regular basis. Keeping intimacy and sex-ual desire alive in a relationship is as essential as oxygen."
The lovebirds also are behind the Date of the Month Club, the perfect solution for couples who are too tired and busy to plan their own dates. Members get date ideas, gift ideas, and conversa-tion starters delivered to their inbox monthly. Find out more at www.surprisedatechallenge.com.
Next in the Surprise Date Challenge series, coming soon: Surprise Date Challenge: Girlfriend Edition and Surprise Date Challenge: Christian Edition.
###
Dana Lam
Dana Lam
602.699.6255
The romantic duo behind The Surprise Date Challenge: Be the Happiest Couple You Know and The Surprise Date Challenge: Home Edition is back with spicier tips and tricks for reaching new levels of connection and commitment.
With the release of their third book, The Surprise Date Challenge: Bedroom Edition, Dana Lam and Martin Kupper up the ante for creating relationships filled with curiosity, intrigue, and fun—without leaving the bedroom.
Their formula is simple: Every month, partners plan one sexy surprise experience for each other. Detailed instructions and any necessary product recommendations are included for the dates, which range from burlesque and bondage to games and glamping.
As Lam and Kupper have shared on NBC, CBS, FOX, and other major outlets, an element of mystery is paramount for sustaining a fulfilling long-term relationship.
“Things are usually hot and heavy in the bedroom in the beginning, but over time relationships seem to shift to the mundane,” says Lam. “Couples start focusing more on logistics and forget to factor their sexy, romantic selves into the equation on a regular basis. Keeping intimacy and sex-ual desire alive in a relationship is as essential as oxygen."
The lovebirds also are behind the Date of the Month Club, the perfect solution for couples who are too tired and busy to plan their own dates. Members get date ideas, gift ideas, and conversa-tion starters delivered to their inbox monthly. Find out more at www.surprisedatechallenge.com.
Next in the Surprise Date Challenge series, coming soon: Surprise Date Challenge: Girlfriend Edition and Surprise Date Challenge: Christian Edition.
###
Dana Lam
Surprise Date Challenge
+1 602-699-6255
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn