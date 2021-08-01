Homicide: 700 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:15 pm, members of the Third District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. A second adult male victim sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Kervin Sanches, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.