InsideTexas Joins the On3 College Sports Network
Affiliation expands coverage for Longhorn fans, and grows the scale of the emerging On3 Media Network.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsideTexas, the oldest, independent news source covering University of Texas athletics announced today it will be joining the new On3 media network as an affiliate member.
On3, which is launching on August 15, 2021, is creating the premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced news breakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications, and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the NFL draft. Its leadership team includes the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com
InsideTexas’ ownership, editorial team, and its commitment to the leading coverage of Longhorn sports all remain unchanged. The affiliation with On3 provides InsideTexas subscribers’ substantial enhancements to the platform including national-level recruiting evaluations and constantly evolving news from all angles. This move adds an early, foundational presence for Texas fans in the On3 footprint, in what will become the nation’s most innovative digital sports platform.
“When Shannon and our team first started talking about InsideTexas and On3, it was clear aligning our resources would accelerate our products, together,” said Eric Nahiln, managing partner of InsideTexas. “Our subscribers are the real winners here. Nothing changes with our coverage, our community, and brand personality, but the richness of resources of the new On3 platform will be the best in the business. We take pride in always working to increase the value of an IT subscription, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this move.”
“As On3 launches this fall, adding the premier Longhorn sports publication and community is a cornerstone win for On3. And it’s a win for the InsideTexas readership,” said Shannon Terry, On3 Chief Executive Officer. “I have tremendous respect for the Inside Texas editorial team. That’s an All-Star group of reporters that brings its A game every day. InsideTexas represents the quality and caliber of the fan sites On3 will continue to add to its family.”
The partnership between InisdeTexas and On3 is a long-term affiliation agreement. In addition to rich content, recruiting coverage, and a national perspective, On3 will bring the newest digital platform to InsideTexas readers. InsideTexas brings to On3 an instant and substantial footprint with the fanbase of one of college sports’ most recognizable teams.
“Simply put, this is the most exciting advancement in Longhorn sports coverage in more than a
decade,” said Nahlin.
