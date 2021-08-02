Zevorie Studio Releases The Fashion Based Business Digital Planner
Zevorie Studio releases a stylish digital business planner for designers and fashion-based entrepreneurs.DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Artist and Jewelry Designer Terri Hart from Zevorie Studio is releasing the brand new Fashion Based Business Digital Planner. Each page of the planner was designed by Terri herself. The Fashion Based Business Digital Planner will be released on August 5, 2021.
Zevorie Studio is known for helping chic female fashion-based entrepreneurs to be more productive, turn a better profit, and look pretty while doing it.
Now, for the first time, Terri has created a planner that will help designers to stay organized and to grow their businesses. The new Fashion Based Business Digital Planner is scheduled to go live on August 5, 2021.
The planner will be exclusively sold on the website zevoriestudio.com.
The planner is designed with daily time blocked layouts, monthly layouts, and a two-year calendar to keep you perfectly on track. Each month begins with a beautiful illustration to get your creative juices flowing for the month ahead.
The daily pages include a water tracker, a mood tracker, daily tasks, and more. The planner is meant to help you to prioritize the most important tasks on a daily basis and to help you to reach your business goals quicker.
The planner is a digital download and will be instantly available for use after purchase. Some more features include:
- Hyperlinked Pages
- Monthly Financial Summary Pages
- Monthly Sketch Pages
- Important Notes Pages
- Brain Dump Pages
The Fashion Based Business Digital Planner will be $27. Terri is excited to welcome her fellow designers to her new digital planner.
CONTACT INFO
For more information about the Fashion Based Business Digital Planner or for an interview with Terri, please write to hello@zevoriestudio.com. Media high-res photos are available upon request.
About Zevorie Studio
Terri started designing digital products when she was faced with a very real problem. As a jewelry designer for the last 10 years, she noticed that there were next to no digital business products that were marketed to designers and those in the fashion industry. She remembered how disappointed that she would be to find that something was only for service-based or digital product business models.
That’s why she strived to create products that were not only designed for the e-commerce industry but specifically for fashion-based entrepreneurs. After many years of searching for help with her organizational needs, Terri finally cracked the code and figured things out for herself. That’s when other designers started noticing and asked how she did it. That’s why she’s happy to create digital organizational products for her fellow designers.
Terri Hart
Zevorie Studio
+1 202-813-9927
