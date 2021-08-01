St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash in Montgomery
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A202890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Eric Patno, Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2021 @ 1157
STREET: Hill West Road
TOWN: Montgomery
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence # 47
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Melissa Haberman
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive // Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NWMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP was notified of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash which occurred on Hill West Road in the town of Montgomery. Upon investigation it was determined that Haberman was traveling North, down a steep grade, when she went off the road and struck a culvert, causing her vehicle to overturn. Also damaged was a fence and some shrubs owned by the residents of #47. The vehicle was totaled in the incident. Haberman was taken from the scene to NWMC for precautionary purposes but was determined to be uninjured. There was no evidence of impairment.