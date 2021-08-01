Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash in Montgomery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A202890                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Eric Patno, Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2021 @ 1157

STREET: Hill West Road

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence # 47

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Melissa Haberman

AGE: 64   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive // Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NWMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP was notified of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash which occurred on Hill West Road in the town of Montgomery. Upon investigation it was determined that Haberman was traveling North, down a steep grade, when she went off the road and struck a culvert, causing her vehicle to overturn. Also damaged was a fence and some shrubs owned by the residents of #47. The vehicle was totaled in the incident. Haberman was taken from the scene to NWMC for precautionary purposes but was determined to be uninjured. There was no evidence of impairment.

 

