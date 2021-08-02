ROA Henry J. Reilly Scholarship Recipients Announced

Nation's only exclusive advocate for Reserve and National Guard supports young students

With your generous contribution, I am in a stronger position to pursue my passion to improve healthcare delivery though the integration of hospitality and better design.”” — Peyton Fort, Cornell healthcare administration

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Today the Reserve Officers Association of the United States, now doing business as the Reserve Organization of America, announced this year’s 20 Henry J. Reilly Scholarship recipients, who will each receive $2,500 toward their studies.

“Supporting the educational goals of these outstanding scholars selected for this year’s Henry J. Reilly Scholarships is a source of pride and stewardship for ROA,” said National President Col. Judith Davenport, U.S. Army (Ret.). “We wish them great success as they go forward into a future of potential secured by those who serve our nation in uniform.”

Scholarship recipients will attend institutions of higher learning including the College of Wooster, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Dickinson College, Georgia College & State University, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Northeastern University, Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, Radford University, San Diego State University, Southern Methodist University, Syracuse University, University of California-Berkeley, University of Miami, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Scranton, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Virginia-Main Campus, Vassar College, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“Please accept my gratitude for not only the monetary award, but also the recognition of my efforts. With your generous contribution toward my education, I am in a stronger position to pursue my passion to improve healthcare delivery though the integration of hospitality and better design,” wrote Peyton Fort, a Cornell healthcare administration undergraduate.

“When I phoned my 80 year-old granddad today and told him that thanks to his service, my twin siblings and I had just received emails that we had been selected to receive Henry J. Reilly Memorial Scholarships, his reaction was memorable. He said that he could have never predicted that his service would one day benefit the educations of those he loves the most,” wrote Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University biochemistry student Garren Snow.

“My twin brother, older brother, and I are all three going to college in the fall, and my family did not know how they were going to be able to afford it,” wrote Garren’s sister Emily, studying nursing at Radford University.

Recipients of the academic year 2021-2022 Henry J. Reilly Scholarships are (not all recipients released their names for publication):

Chloe Blackmon

Lauren Carlson

Cutter Clayton-Delgado

Taylor Cloutier

Riley Cooper

Benjamin Davis

Peyton Fort

Katherine Gora Combs

Adriana James-Rodil

Andrew Kanellis

Lydia Konopczynski

Jasmine Lupo

Joseph Mathews

Dylan Miller

Emily Snow

Garren Snow

Nathan Snow

George Stringer

Emily Weaver

“At UC Berkeley this fall, I’ll pursue a BS in Business Administration and a BA in Political Economy. Next year, I'll study economics, global policy, and logistics in London. Your support enables me to participate fully in this foreign study program and I’m very grateful for that. I take great pride in representing the ROA,” wrote Benjamin Davis.

“This scholarship will provide the cornerstone of my opportunities to attend SMU. I would like to thank all accompanying members for the selection of the fund. I personally want to thank—in remembrance of the late General Henry J. Reilly, who served as a Field Artilleryman, as did my father, Harold T Mathews, Maj. (Ret.) For in his name, I will continue a strong academic potential for higher education,” wrote Joseph Mathews, majoring in political science.

ROA congratulates these exemplary scholars and wishes them success in their studies and the pursuit of their dreams.

Henry J. Reilly Scholarships are awarded for vocational, undergraduate, and graduate studies on a competitive basis of academics, leadership and service, and potential for contribution to society. They are funded within the ROA’s STARs Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. STARs supports the work of ROA to enhance the security of the nation by sustaining a strong Reserve force and supporting citizen-warriors and their families who serve our country so faithfully. Scholarship applicants must be members of ROA or direct family members.

Brig. Gen. Henry J. Reilly was ROA’s first president; an artillery officer, he commanded an infantry brigade in the 42nd “Rainbow” Infantry Division in World War I. He helped Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing found the Reserve Officers Association of the United States in 1922, to support a strong national defense in response to precipitous post-war reductions in the military. After military service, General Reilly was a journalist, historian, and lifelong proponent of education.

ROA, whose membership is open to all ranks, received its congressional charter in 1950 and is the only national military organization with an exclusive focus on support of the nation’s uniformed reserve components: the National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve, those serving in the new Space Force; and the reserve components of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Henry J. Reilly Memorial Library and Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 charitable organization (EIN 52-6056998) funded by donations, which can be mailed to ROA Headquarters at 1 Constitution Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002, or made online at https://roa.site-ym.com/donations/. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For information about ROA, please go to www.ROA.org.



ROA

1 Constitution Avenue NE

Washington, DC 20002

Contact: Jeff Phillips 202-646-7701/jphillips@roa.org