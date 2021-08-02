Influencer Magazine UK Opens VIP Contributor Applications For Limited Time
United Kingdom's #1 Influencer magazine started accepting VIP Contributor applications
Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer magazine is United Kingdom's top Influencer and Entrepreneur magazine. Firstly issued in 1994, Influencer Magazine made it a top source of stories and coverage featuring Entrepreneurs and influencers from worldwide.
Influencer magazine UK has started accepting VIP contributor applications providing 1 Year VIP contributor access with a lot of benefits at an introductory cost of 99 USD.
Benefits include:
1. Ability to submit an unlimited amount of articles on Influencer Magazine.
2. Google Indexed Profile For You/Your Business With Links To Your Website and Social Media.
3. Expedited article publishing
4. 3X Entry(Worth 299$ Each) to apply for Awards such as Top 10 Rising Entrepreneur Over the Globe, Top 10 Influencer Over the Globe, Top 10 Rising Musicians Over the Globe, Top 10 Young Entrepreneurs Over the Globe, Top Start-Up of the Year, etc. with a chance to feature in Physical Edition of Influencer Magazine.
After receiving a huge response due to such an offering, many questions popped regarding the article approval process and time for it after purchasing the membership, and Influencer Magazine UK team cleared it saying "There is no catch! You will get what is listed, there is nothing much content requirement, every article just gets to the moderator scanner to confirm no illegal or banned content or images have been sued. we have a very less number of openings at an introductory price so we can check all goes well, and we will close the offer anytime soon and will be resumed at the regular cost of 1999 USD per year. Also, our email support enquiries@influencermagazine.uk is available 24*7 for any help or questions"
Also, we will start nominations for Top 10 Rising Entrepreneur Over the Globe, Top 10 Influencer Over the Globe, Top 10 Rising Musicians Over the Globe, Top 10 Young Entrepreneurs Over the Globe, Top Start-Up of the Year, etc in December 2021 and winners will get honored with title and feature in physical edition as well as website in the month of January. VIP contributor, will get 3 nomination entries worth 897 USD.
For applying VIP contributor, you can visit: https://influencermagazine.uk/vip-contributor/
