New Haven Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501809

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021, 2032 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hooker Rd, Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

-2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

- Resisting Arrest

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Alexis Betourney

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of assault.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/31/2021 at 1832 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a Family Fight in the vicinity of Hooker Rd in the Town of Leicester, Vermont. Upon investigation, Trooper it was determined Alexis Betourney (30) of Leicester had caused bodily harm to a family member.

Betourney was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Upon completion of processing, Betourney was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center. While en-route Troopers attempted to adjust Betourney’s restraints and Betourney subsequently resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Betourney was placed back into the Cruiser. Betourney was subsequently transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center and held.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL:$2500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.