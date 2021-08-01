New Haven Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501809
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2021, 2032 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hooker Rd, Leicester, Vermont
VIOLATIONS:
-2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
- Resisting Arrest
-Disorderly Conduct
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Alexis Betourney
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of assault.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/31/2021 at 1832 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a Family Fight in the vicinity of Hooker Rd in the Town of Leicester, Vermont. Upon investigation, Trooper it was determined Alexis Betourney (30) of Leicester had caused bodily harm to a family member.
Betourney was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Upon completion of processing, Betourney was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center. While en-route Troopers attempted to adjust Betourney’s restraints and Betourney subsequently resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Betourney was placed back into the Cruiser. Betourney was subsequently transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center and held.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL:$2500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.