Blockchain Algorithms To Release Another £10 Million Bond For 2021
Blockchain Algorithms allow their clients to experience a low risk, high reward scenario which means this is one of the safest alternative investments going into a testing time for the United Kingdom.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Algorithms originally hit the market in 2016 and issued bonds paying 12 – 20% per year (depending on the amount invested). They have now just released another £10 million bond after a hugh influx of clients invest over £22 million in 2020.
The software based investment company have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 24 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2021.
Blockchain Algorithms and their algorithm "Algol442" have produced returns averaging 39% per year over the last decade in the United Kingdom.
In 2019 the company valued the algorithm at £35.1 million.
We can also confirm that Blockchain Algorithms is the only company of it's kind to be accepting cryptocurrency in the United Kingdom.
Martin Lewis has given the green light on this bond below...
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/547671655/martin-lewis-announces-best-investments-for-2021
