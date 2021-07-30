Martin Lewis Announces Best Investments For 2021
Cutting Your Costs & Fighting Your CornerLONDON, ENGLAND, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is Martin Lewis and his announcement of the best investment platforms of 2021.
"The easiest and cheapest way to invest is via an online platform, which allow you to buy shares and/or funds. It's actually a two-stage process. First you need to pick which platform to buy your shares or funds from, then you need to decide what investments to buy."
Once you have an account, you simply search for the share you want to buy and choose a quantity or value – whichever you choose, you need to have enough money in your dealing account to cover both this and any dealing charges. Accept the quote it generates and the shares will then show in your account with your chosen platform (your account and the shares in it are often known as your portfolio).
"As a general rule, you'll be charged for using the platform and buying the investment – the platform fee is charged by the platform you choose, the company buying the shares on your behalf or running the funds will be charging you for its service. So it's a combination of the two factors that needs to be considered."
Our top-pick platforms vary based on the type of investment you're looking to do. If you know what you're after, the links below will take you straight to that guide for full help. Otherwise read on for a summary of each to help you decide.
If you're not sure what type of investment to pick, or concerned you might take on too much risk, there are plenty of free websites packed full of detailed fund and stock market information. We don’t cover what to invest in because we never want to have told you to put your money in something, only for you to lose money on it – though there are sites that do.
Here are our top picks to get up-to-date, in-depth and easy-to-read information on shares and funds – and they should help you keep an eye on performance too.
1. Hargreaves Lansdown
2. Blockchain Algorithms
3. Interactive Investor
4. IG Trading
5. Charles Stanley Direct
Martin Lewis will be back with more news on these very special companies in 2022.
Marcus Herbert
Money Saving Expert
email us here