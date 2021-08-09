Value Xd Impact™ 2.0: Disrupting Cloud Analytics while Serving the Planet
Value Xd announces the release of its updated and enhanced analytical ecosystem for sustainable impact design, measurement, and investment - Value Xd Impact 2.0
Value Xd Impact is a custom-made analytical ecosystem for the new digital age, for a world ready to address climate change.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world faces the necessity of radical decision-making and decisive action to address climate change and environmental degradation, businesses, investors, and markets are at the forefront of change. We are now entering a new age where disclosing carbon footprints and climate related information is being entrenched in regulatory frameworks in the UK, EU, US, and around the world.
— Armen V. Papazian, CEO
Understanding and measuring carbon footprints is now an unavoidable responsibility, and to deliver on such a responsibility, businesses, investors, and markets need tools and metrics to facilitate the measurement and assessment of their impact.
Unidimensional cash flow analysis is a thing of the past, and multidimensional analysis that looks at ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors along with financials is now a critical must for all stakeholders. Value Xd Impact™ offers exactly that, an empowering and unprecedented analytical ecosystem for sustainable impact design, measurement, and investment, where multifaceted modelling and analysis are an inbuilt architectural given. Its unique features and transformative modules offer an ideal infrastructure for data creation and sharing, for analysis, simulation, and reporting on a supply chain level, as well as business operations, and climate disclosure levels.
Offering a platform that transforms our existing analytical value chain within one integrated technology, Value Xd Impact™ 2.0 introduces new tools that allow businesses and investors a seamless analytical ecosystem to aggregate their financial and ESG data, analysis, performance, and reporting. It is a powerhouse of features accompanied with a library of readymade models, covering carbon footprint, waste management, impact measurement, financials, risk, performance, and many other relevant aspects.
Through its architectural innovations, Value Xd Impact enhances the effectiveness of organisational intelligence creation and deployment for all stakeholders. Through its technology that can interface with any data source, where models and dashboards are shareable cloud-based tools, where teamwork and remote collaboration are inbuilt, Value Xd users can do simulations and projections of their models and charts while presenting live to their audience. Value Xd, in truth, unmutes your presentations, whether investment, executive, shareholder, marketing, sales or any other - making them more dynamic and effective, increasing the impact of intelligence sharing exponentially.
Commenting on the new release, Armen V. Papazian, the Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of Value Xd™, a former investment banker and stock exchange executive with a track record in capital markets, sustainable finance, and analytics, said:
“We are thrilled with the new updated release that has further enhanced security and made a number of improvements to our platform. Our team, partners, investors, and suppliers have collectively delivered this revolutionary technology that reimagines analytics, and I am truly delighted that everyone’s hard work and investment has brought us to this important moment in our history. Value Xd Impact is a custom-made analytical ecosystem for the new digital age, for a world ready to address climate change, where sustainability and responsibility are and must be at the heart of all our business and investment decisions.”
Alex E. Grigoryan, the chief Technology Officer of Value Xd, a serial technology entrepreneur and software engineer with a track record in product development, delivery, and management had the below feedback on the new release:
“Value Xd has been a coding odyssey that has gone through many stages and chapters of innovation and development, all thanks to the many talented members of our team, past and present, who have worked diligently to make this new release a reality. Our technology is unique and offers an entirely new analytical experience.”
Value Xd is now offering its new release for testing and adoption to a number of businesses, investment companies, asset managers, family offices and consulting firms around the world.
About Value Xd:
Value Xd Ltd is a UK HQ-ed and registered cloud-based analytics platform provider. Its first release, Value Xd Impact, is conceived as the world’s first analytical ecosystem dedicated to sustainable and impact investing. Value Xd’s platform reinvents the entire analytical value chain from research and data gathering, to analysis, simulation, testing, reporting, presenting, publishing and sharing. It is a self-contained analytical universe, endowed with unique and unprecedented features that empower analysts and organisations with a plethora of cloud-based tools that increase efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency.
With advanced sharing, mathematical modelling, simulation, and presentation tools, Value Xd is an ideal platform for the new digital age, for remote analytics creation and presentation. It is a data aggregator interfaced with Bloomberg and International Monetary Fund, and an innovative analytics tool with live simulation capabilities for in-depth presentations, allowing the creation of models in actual mathematical language and contains a library of ready models and dashboards for immediate application. Value Xd was selected as one of Top 33 UK Rising Stars in 2019, ranked 14th out of 50 in the Southwest Innovation Rankings and shortlisted for the Sustainable Tech Award in 2020.
