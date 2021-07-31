Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): Unit Block of N Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:15 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and brandished a handgun. A passerby saw the suspect brandishing a handgun and tackled the suspect to subdue him.  As the passerby tackled the suspect, the suspect’s weapon discharged with no rounds taking effect.  The victim and passerby held the suspect until police arrived. Minor injuries were reported.

 

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, 42 year-old Eric English, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

