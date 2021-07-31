New Book Release
Omar Khayyam Poems - A Modern Translation; Translated by: Siamak AkhavanSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new non-profit book project, Omar Khayyam Poems - A Modern Translation, has just been published by Resource Publications (2021): publisher website link. All author proceeds will be donated to Persian cultural and educational programs.
Book Synopsis: The poems attributed to Omar Khayyam have a universal and timeless philosophical theme: life is a meaningful journey even if brief and uncertain. They inspire an unconstrained free-thinking mindset and a wise realization that guides thinking persons: it is impossible to see the absolute truth, as the universe has its own reality that remains largely hidden, and that one must think and act accordingly. This book presents a selection of Khayyam's poems in their original Persian language along with their English translations in a faithful and modern version. By relying only on the original Persian version of Khayyam's poems, and using the author's own body of literary and linguistic knowledge, this book presents a modern translation of Omar Khayyam's poems since Edward Fitzgerald's Rubaiyat in 1859.
Publisher’s website: https://wipfandstock.com/9781666715507/omar-khayyam-poems/
