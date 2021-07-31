Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,915 in the last 365 days.

New Book Release

Book cover

Omar Khayyam Poems - A Modern Translation; Translated by: Siamak Akhavan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new non-profit book project, Omar Khayyam Poems - A Modern Translation, has just been published by Resource Publications (2021): publisher website link. All author proceeds will be donated to Persian cultural and educational programs.

Book Synopsis: The poems attributed to Omar Khayyam have a universal and timeless philosophical theme: life is a meaningful journey even if brief and uncertain. They inspire an unconstrained free-thinking mindset and a wise realization that guides thinking persons: it is impossible to see the absolute truth, as the universe has its own reality that remains largely hidden, and that one must think and act accordingly. This book presents a selection of Khayyam's poems in their original Persian language along with their English translations in a faithful and modern version. By relying only on the original Persian version of Khayyam's poems, and using the author's own body of literary and linguistic knowledge, this book presents a modern translation of Omar Khayyam's poems since Edward Fitzgerald's Rubaiyat in 1859.

Publisher’s website: https://wipfandstock.com/9781666715507/omar-khayyam-poems/
Email: siamakakhavan@mac.com

Siamak Akhavan
Author
+1 415-378-4771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

New Book Release

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.