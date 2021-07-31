A Ghostly Experience
A journey back in time through a boat called GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People can experience different moments in time through different things such as a photo album, an almanac, or an old film. In the case of William Fortenbaugh’s book "From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G" however, the experience is different in that a long period of time involving the boat-racing industry can be experienced through two things: Fortenbaugh’s words and the topic of his work: a boat named Ghost. Unlike the thing it is named after however, there is nothing frightening or supernatural about this vessel. Instead, it is a thing of wonder and a marvel of human engineering, one that will take you back in time to see this history of modern boat racing.
Good ol’ “Bill” Fortenbaugh was virtually born with seawater coursing through his veins. As a young lad, Bill took to the water like a duck and instantly became hooked with everything involving the sea. He learned how to operate boats at a young age and grew up to be an expert both in boats and boat racing. While his career on land would turn him to the path of being a Professor Emeritus at Rutgers University, Bill’s passion for the water never left him and went beyond his retirement from his work in the field of education. Now a writer, he uses his passion for the sea to fuel his work about Ghost.
Bill’s book is a collection of diagrams, testimonials, and anecdotes of the many different people who were involved with the design, construction, and operation of the legendary racing boat called Ghost. Hailing from Jersey as one of its most amazing maritime achievements, Ghost has earned its legendary status winning race after race after race. But this book is not just about that. It is also going to bring the reader back in time to see the history of boat racing, in general, and specifically about Ghost’s lineage.
