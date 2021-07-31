The Boat of Legend
A tale of a sea-racer born for greatnessCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a saying that legends aren’t born, they are made. However, sometimes, perhaps by fate or by circumstance, the moment someone or something is born, greatness is soon to follow. Most often, these are associated with legendary people like Alexander the Great or Genghis Khan. But sometimes, this can happen to inanimate objects that are fated and destined for legendary status. Such is the tale of one sea-racing vessel called Ghost, one of Jersey’s finest, whose story is told by William Fortenbaugh in his book "From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G".
William Fortenbaugh, or Bill to his friends and loved ones, is a man of the sea unlike many others. He seems born to be for the water, having been involved in many maritime activities from his childhood all the way to his adulthood, which of course involves boat racing. His experience over the years up until his work as a Professor Emeritus in Rutgers University and eventual retirement from the job has given him the knowledge that he is passing on to the next generation in his book. This book, which follows the story of Ghost, is one such example of Bill’s work.
"From Beaton’s" tells the story of Ghost as written by Bill, using technical specifications and drawings, accounts by the people involved in the creation and operation of the boat, and photographs of photographers, family, and friends of everyone involved. It is a very detailed look at the story of a legendary boat, from creation all the way to its eventual retirement, and all the races and events that were notable in the boat’s history. This trip back in time is a great way to experience not just Ghost’s tale, but also maritime racing itself.
Visit the author's website at www.williamfortenbaugh.com
