A Ghost Like No Other
The story of a legend in the waterCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history, there have been many stories and legends of famous boats and ships that have traversed our world’s vast oceans and seas. From the mythical Flying Dutchman to the real Titanic, history is full of names of sea vessels that have garnered fame, or infamy, through their deeds or misfortunes. However, there is one boat that not many people might be familiar with unless you’re part of the small group of fans around the world who have been following maritime racing. This is the story of the Pride of Jersey called Ghost, as written by writer William Fortenbaugh in his book "From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G".
William “Bill” Fortenbaugh is a retired Professor Emeritus from Rutgers University whose fate in life seems to become a chronicler of sea vessels, specifically in this case, Ghost, the legendary racing ship. Ever since he was a kid, Bill had been fascinated with the sea, having been involved in different kinds of boats and other maritime activities up until he became an adult. He turned to sailing and racing boats as part of his lifestyle, and the years have given him a wealth of experience that many people would be envious of. He was suited to be the chronicler of the story of Ghost, as very few people have the same wealth of experience and knowledge of sea vessels as him.
Bill’s book is one of the best books about boats, even if this is one that is specifically about Ghost. It follows the legendary racing vessel’s history, both in words and pictures, from its creation by David Beaton and sons, all the way to its first voyage out to sea and its various races wrought with thrills and dangers. Bill perfectly chronicled Ghost’s stories, taking into account the people, events, and most importantly, races that shaped and built the legend of this amazing sea racer.
Know more about the story of this Ghost unlike any other
Visit the author's website at www.williamfortenbaugh.com to know more about him and his book.
