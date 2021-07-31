Time Waits for No One
Time Waits for No OneCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grief and loss are tragedies that people will inevitably face in their lifetime. For some people, it brings a sense of helplessness with it, along with a looming feeling of weakness and a broken sense of self. Many are blessed with the means and the opportunity to overcome it and with time, grow from their experiences and make peace with their past. Time heals all wounds, as they say, and moving forward from grief allows people to continue growing and living their life. Some people aren’t as fortunate and in the case of former racehorse trainer Rick Harrow, his luck seems to have run out and his patience worn.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer never let grief or any sort of tragedy hold her back from chasing her dreams. She has written nine novels in the Rick Harrow series and has won a book of the year award from the Horseracing Writers Association. In 2016 her bestseller, "The Diary of Mrs. Quincy Adams", managed a sold-out run and met the same success in 2018 for "New Tales of Palm Beach". She is married to Sir Stanley Cayzer, the current director of multiple shipping companies founded by the Cayzer family. Beatrice also founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. Besides producing several best-selling novels, Cayzer also contributes to several lifestyle publications such as "Esquire", "Good Housekeeping", "House & Garden", among many others.
In this installment of the misadventures of Rick Harrow, "To Save a Child" tells the story of a man who has lost practically everything after failing to save his wife, Happy, a name that seems to be symbolic of all the joy that has left his life. As if his suffering wasn’t bad enough, he constantly runs into tragedy, mishap, and mayhem in what is possibly the lowest point in his life.
Will Rick succumb to his despair or will he overcome his grief? Grab a copy today!
