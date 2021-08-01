Plucker is pleased to announce the launch of online food delivery services via their app
Plucker takes immense pride in sharing that they are the first black-owned food delivery service in New YorkNEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plucker started off as a food and grocery delivery service but now Plucker is the first black owed app to deliver anything customers need to their doorstep. Food, grocery, medicine, laundry, water, and much more. there is a section on the app that says The black market which is for black-owned businesses in the community. The founder and CEO Stevenson Michael Joseph wanted to make a difference across the nation. Plucker stands for People Love Unity Culture Kindness Embrace Relationships.
In 2019, Stevenson aspired to launch Plucker, planned and positioned himself properly to have the foundations for launching Dec 2020. After months of learning the codes, taking classes, and financial planning, Plucker LLC was launched in Dec 2020! Once launched, the heavy volume and orders caused the app to crash. This was one of the few obstacles Plucker faced. Pushing through the payment system crash, app crash, Stevenson learned a better coding system to withstand the increasing volume of plucker customers and team.
Just starting, over 30 restaurants and local businesses joined Plucker LLC, originally named Pluckershop. Although Plucker LLC had many orders, we had a lack of drivers. Because of the volume of stores and customer orders, Plucker is always hiring more drivers. During a slow drop in sales for a couple of months, Stevenson had to keep motivated by planning other ways to keep Plucker going. Figuring out the needs for the community and what we lacked, how Plucker can be here to make a difference. A few months went by and Stevenson expanded Plucker to deliver anything to customers' doorstep. Food, groceries, laundry, medicine, and more. Stevenson did all the planning, researching, funding, and goal setting for Plucker.
In June 2021 Plucker have launched their own social media platform called Pluck a black-owned social media platform that rivals Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Pluckandshare.com
In July 2021 Stevenson Michael Joseph launched another app called Plucker Cab. Plucker cab gives cheap affordable rides to the black community, it offers different types of cab variations to choose from such as Plucker Green, Plucker Yellow, and Plucker Black.
What I stand for is something beyond Justice, I stand for those who were told no, I stand for those who were told they can’t make it anywhere because of the color of their skin. I stand for the impossible because I’m possible. I stand for those in the black community who think giving up is an option. I don’t care what people think or say about me or Plucker. I care about the difference Plucker makes in this world. Changing the lives of people across the world. My dreams will be realized and known throughout time and space.
PluckerApp is the new food delivery service on the block. The app can be downloaded via Google Play and App Store for Android and iOS devices respectively. The app allows users to find their favorite restaurant with just a click of a button and get their desired dish delivered in just a few minutes.
Plucker for Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.customer.plucker&hl=en_US&gl=US
Plucker for iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/plucker/id1544597172#?platform=iphone
Plucker cab for Android -https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.plucker.cab&hl=en_US&gl=US
