Keep Running
Is it all a former racehorse trainer can do?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fight or flight is a term in psychology that refers to how someone or something reacts to the presence of danger. It is also fit for describing how people handle difficulties in their life. There are times life gives us more than we can handle and rather than acknowledge it and deal with what needs to be addressed, some people run. Whether out of cowardice, shame, or simply the lack of faith in oneself or their abilities, sometimes the safer option is to run for so long as the choice is there. In "To Save a Child", Rick Harrow’s options become more limited as time goes on.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer understands that forward is the best direction in which to keep going when faced with challenges. Far from running away from adversity, Cayzer took on a career in writing and has been graced with the successful and positive reception to her works. Her nine Rick Harrow novels brought her recognition with a Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writer’s Association. In 2016 she managed to sell out all the copies of the "Diary of Mrs. Quincy Adams" and met a similar success with New Tales of Palm Beach in 2018.
Rick Harrow is forced to keep moving forward in "To Save a Child" after the devastating loss of his wife, someone he failed to protect, leaves him in grief and misfortune. The difficulty of coping, a winter of discontent, and many other ups and downs in his life all add up to how he handles the struggles he is put through. Can Rick Harrow keep moving forward or will he run away and hide, putting off the inevitable for as long as his feet can take him away from dangers?
