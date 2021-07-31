Rising Up to Adversity
Taking on life’s challenges a day at a timeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adversity builds character and can potentially shape who we are and what we will become. Life alternates between ups and downs, with momentous victories and overwhelming challenges. How one takes on these challenges and celebrate his victories speaks of the kind of person someone is. For some people. however, things can often become unbalanced, and the numerous misfortunes can kick a man while he’s already down. In "To Save a Child", Rick Harrow seems to have run out of victories and is struggling to make sense of his many challenges.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer has had her fair share of victories and challenges. Despite being born to an illustrious family, her circumstances have allowed her unique experiences in which her victories could only be so much sweeter. An accomplished author with several published titles in her portfolio, she is most renowned for her nine Rick Harrow novels, which won her Book of The Year from the Horseracing Writer’s Association. She has sold out two of her titles on separate occasions, first in 2016 for "The Diary of Mrs. Quincy Adams" and again in 2018 for "New Tales of Palm Beach". On top of writing, Beatrice Cayzer also founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England.
"To Save a Child" allows the reader a glimpse of how Rick Harrow takes on the many challenges in what seems to be a very low point in his life. After failing to protect his wife Happy, the former racehorse trainer struggles to get a handle on his life direction. One would wonder what kind of challenges a former racehorse trainer would go through off the track and be pleasantly surprised as Cayzer takes us on a riveting tale of overcoming adversity.
