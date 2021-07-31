Loss and Redemption
What one man can do to make up for his sinsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life can be filled with interesting circumstances, some of which are out of our control. Our first loves, people we want to spend our lives with, things that bring us joy are all things that a lot of people aspire to have in their lifetime. Surely such wonderful things are meant to be preserved at the very least in memory. But how does one deal with having all these good things in life taken away from him after a heartbreaking series of failures? For Rick Harrow in "To Save a Child", he finds himself grappling with this question during what seems to be an endless winter in his life.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is no stranger to the good things in life and knows the value of keeping these things close to heart. Coming from a renowned family whose ancestors helped found an Upper Virginia community back in 1602, she has been involved in efforts to uplift the lives of people through her writing and philanthropy. She is a loving wife to Stanley Cayzer, the grandson of the founder of many shipping companies, as well as the founder of the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. She has written many books and has won awards for her Rick Harrow novels.
"To Save a Child" follows the misadventures of Rick Harrow and his many struggles borne of failing to protect his beloved wife. Still licking his wounds from such a devastating loss and battered by the many challenges and hardships of the life ahead of him, the former racehorse trainer takes us on a roller coaster of emotions that gives us valuable insights on overcoming the challenge of making up for our mistakes and failures.
Find out if Rick Harrow finds the redemption he desperately craves by grabbing a copy of "To Save a Child" today!
Visit the author's website at www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about her and her book.
