Whatever It Takes
A book about pushing the envelope too far to succeedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a saying: “Do whatever it takes to succeed.” Some people take this as motivation, to exhaust all efforts possible in order to achieve the goal. However, there are a few who take this too literally and have no qualms about doing anything and everything in order to succeed. These include things that are illegal, and in some cases, criminal. And when this happens, it can rock the company or the industry where the crime is committed. But what happens when what is done is not one crime but multiple? Such is the ambition of the main antagonist of the book "Murder for Beauty" by author Beatrice Cayzer.
The daughter of a crucial US ambassador, the descendant of two founders of Upper Virginia, and wife of a very powerful and influential businessman, Beatrice Cayzer has the pedigree and the experience to talk and write about some of the most prolific topics in literature. However, she doesn’t just rely on her family lineage to get by. She is a talented wordsmith whose works have been recognized, two of which sold out and won awards that brought her recognition in the field. She uses her wealth of experience, her own wit, and her imagination to write fiction as well as contribute to some of the most famous publications in the world today.
Her book tells the story of a well-known investigator and clairvoyant, Happy Harrow, who has been hired by a friend to investigate and uncover the plot of a series of killings in the beauty industry. The biggest players in the beauty and perfume fields have been murdered and while this was going on, a new player has arrived on the scene to try and take over. Happy has to figure out exactly what is going on and her investigation will take her around the globe until the final gripping climax that will surely bring you to the edge of your seat.
Can Happy solve the mystery and bring the killers to justice? Buy your copy now to find out!
Visit the author's website at www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about her and her book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
