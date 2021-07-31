The Lethality of Beauty
The story of murder in the beauty communityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world today can be a cutthroat one where people will fight tooth and nail in order to achieve their dreams and succeed in life. For many, doing so might cause some negativity to others, but not really anything much worse. For some, however, the people who will do anything and everything to get what they want, their actions can be very lethal and result in injuries or something much worse. Such actions can cause a commotion in the community when this happens and can unravel a tangle of lies and deceit that can make anyone reel. This is the story of "Murder for Beauty" written by Beatrice Cayzer.
Beatrice knows a lot about this kind of theme, having been exposed to the world of politics and the intrigues and scandals that come with it. She is the daughter of the US Ambassador who was instrumental in the Peruvian-Ecuadorian War’s end and is the wife of Stanley Cayzer of the famed Cayzer Family. Not only that, but she also is a descendant of two founders of Upper Virginia who arrived on the Mayflower. However, Beatrice doesn’t just rely on her family lineage to succeed. She is a renowned writer who has seen two of her works sell out and win awards and have contributed to numerous famous publications throughout her career.
"Murder for Beauty" is about Happy Harrow, a talented super-sleuth and jockey who is also a clairvoyant, and her job is to figure out the cause and reason for a number of serial killings happening in the most unlikely of places: the beauty industry. One by one, the biggest names in the industry are killed while a mysterious new competitor started making waves and carving out their own piece of the beauty industry pie. It is up to Happy to solve the mystery that will take her to different countries around the world.
Grab your copy today and find out if Happy will succeed in closing the case!
Visit the author's website at www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about her and her book.
