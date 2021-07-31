Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
07/30/21-MAN CITED FOR HARVESTING 345 UNDERSIZED ‘OPIHI

For Immediate News Release: July 30, 2021

MAN CITED FOR HARVESTING 345 UNDERSIZED ‘OPIHI

(Hilo) – A 27-year-old man was cited today for harvesting 345 undersized ‘opihi from the shoreline at Onekahakaha Beach Park.

At 11:20 am, DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement (DOCARE) officers observed Kyle Kaloi harvesting ‘opihi at the shoreline. DOCARE officers contacted Kaloi as he was exiting the shoreline with a red mesh bag filled with the small Hawaiian shellfish. The officers were able to immediately recognize that the bag contained numerous undersized ‘opihi.

Kaloi had approximately 700 ‘opihi in his possession with nearly half of them being undersized. All 345 undersized ‘opihi were returned to the sea after being inventoried and measured.

Anyone who sees possible illegal activity or resource violations is asked to report it immediately by calling the 24-hour DOCARE Hotline at 643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip App.

Hawai’i Administrative Rules on ‘Opihi:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/files/2014/05/ch92.pdf

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

