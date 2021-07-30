Hoyer Remarks at Press Gaggle After House Republicans Blocked Consideration of Legislation to Delay the Eviction Moratorium

”First let me say, we had a very successful week last week, and a very successful week this week. We passed ten appropriation bills – excuse me, nine appropriations bills this week. So a very productive week. As the Speaker has mentioned, as you know, at the last minute it became clear that we were gonna have the moratorium expire [because] the Administration concluded it was without the legal power to take action, and came to us yesterday… to ask us to take action.

“As the Speaker said, the overwhelming number of our Members, overwhelming, wanted to support that legislation. There are obviously some concerns about landlords getting payments, as well as renters, and you know how the program works, the renters due to the landlords, then you have to apply. So there’s great concern about the welfare of both renters and landlords, so we’ve been working very hard to pass that.

“Unfortunately, there were no Republicans who would work with us, we had a very close margin and there were a number of people concerned, who said that [this was] the last time that they were going to vote -- but this was the last time, and they wanted to get money out the door to renters, and that money is still not out the door.

“The President has made a very strong statement, I think, so I went to the Floor and I asked for the Unanimous Consent to bring forth the bill that would bring the relief, and that’s what we wanted to do. The Republicans, the Ranking Member of the Financial Services Committee, objected.

“We will not forget this issue, we expect to be back here in the relatively near future, I don’t want to say when, because I don’t know when. Our Senate colleagues are going to be back in session next week, and maybe longer than that on the budget matters, and reconciliation, and infrastructure, so there’s a lot of business for us to do and we’ll have to make that judgment.

“But this issue will not be forgotten, we are going to pursue it and we are going to make sure that: a) the money gets out the door to the landlords and renters so that they will be made not to have a stress every week or every month that their rent becomes due, and that, particularly, landlords of small – 2 or 3 units – who are using that income to supplement their retirement, or perhaps that is their retirement, are not left at risk.

“Unfortunately, as I say, the request to bring that bill to the Floor, and frankly to have some Republicans support it, was not forthcoming, and we regret that, and we’ll continue to work on this matter with the Chair of the Finance Committee, Maxine Waters, to whom you have just talked.

“And now let me yield to the person who has worked hardest over the last few – although I’ve been, Nancy and I have been working pretty hard, the Speaker and I have been working pretty hard, but probably the person who’s worked hardest, Jim Clyburn.”