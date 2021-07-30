Hoyer Statement Honoring the Life of Former Sen. Carl Levin

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Sen. Carl Levin yesterday. For thirty-six years, he served the people of Michigan faithfully in the Senate and was a champion for working Americans and for our military service-members and their families. I will long remember his kindness, his sharp intellect, and his keen sense of humor. Along with his brother, my friend and former colleague Sandy Levin, Carl brought the values and work ethic of his Detroit upbringing to Washington, drawing on his determination to make opportunities more broadly accessible to those he served. Every day, Carl put his shoulder to the millstone for the urban neighborhoods of Detroit, for the auto-workers of its suburbs, and for the farmers of rural Michigan, and his strong re-election victories were a testament to the respect Michiganders had for the results he achieved on their behalf. These included the introduction and passage of measures to protect the Great Lakes, revitalize communities that had experienced the worst effects of economic downturn, make health care more accessible and affordable, and reduce class sizes in public schools. Carl will long be remembered not only as a very effective senator but as a deeply caring and concerned citizen and human being. “As Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee for nearly two decades, Carl worked to ensure that our military men and women have all the tools necessary to carry out their missions safely and effectively. He worked across the aisle and with Democratic and Republican administrations to protect our country against the threat from nuclear proliferation and to contain Russian aggression. I was honored to work alongside him in 2010 to effect Congress’s repeal of the discriminatory ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ ban on LGBTQ Americans serving openly in our military. Our national defense is stronger because of Carl Levin; the world is a safer place because of his efforts. “I join in offering my condolences to his wife Barbara, with whom he shared sixty years of partnership, and to his daughters and grandchildren and to the extended Levin family – including his brother Sandy and his nephew, my friend and colleague Rep. Andy Levin. May they be comforted among mourners, certain in the knowledge that Carl was an surely an instrument of Tikkun Olam, the ancient Jewish principle of ‘repairing the world.’”