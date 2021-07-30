Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
07/30/21-HONOKŌHAU SMALL BOAT HARBOR OFFICE CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

For Immediate News Release: July 30, 2021

HONOKŌHAU SMALL BOAT HARBOR OFFICE CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

(KAILUA-KONA) — The Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor office will be closing immediately due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.  In an abundance of caution, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is having the office sanitized during its closure. The office will reopen on Monday, August 2.

Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor website:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/honokohau-small-boat-harbor/

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks Communications Specialist (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

