07/30/21-HONOKŌHAU SMALL BOAT HARBOR OFFICE CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

For Immediate News Release: July 30, 2021

HONOKŌHAU SMALL BOAT HARBOR OFFICE CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

(KAILUA-KONA) — The Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor office will be closing immediately due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. In an abundance of caution, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is having the office sanitized during its closure. The office will reopen on Monday, August 2.

# # #

Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor website:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/honokohau-small-boat-harbor/

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks Communications Specialist (808) 587-0396 [email protected]