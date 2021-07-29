Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Electronic search condition was unreasonable for low-level felon on supervised release

In People v. Bryant, the Supreme Court today affirms the analysis a Court of Appeal used to hold it unreasonable for a superior court to condition the defendant’s release with mandatory supervision on his submission to searches of his electronic devices, including his cell phone.

