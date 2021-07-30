Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,384 in the last 365 days.

Yolo County receives funding for California County Resentencing Pilot Project

Yolo County was recently selected to be one of nine counties to receive funding for the California County Resentencing Pilot Project. The resentencing pilot project builds upon legislation under AB 2942, which became effective Jan. 1, 2018, and gives prosecutors the authority to petition the court to reduce state prison sentences that no longer serve the interests of justice

You just read:

Yolo County receives funding for California County Resentencing Pilot Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.