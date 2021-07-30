Yolo County receives funding for California County Resentencing Pilot Project

Yolo County was recently selected to be one of nine counties to receive funding for the California County Resentencing Pilot Project. The resentencing pilot project builds upon legislation under AB 2942, which became effective Jan. 1, 2018, and gives prosecutors the authority to petition the court to reduce state prison sentences that no longer serve the interests of justice
