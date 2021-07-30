Laura Hanson

State Planning Coordinator

(801) 589-8479 laurahanson@utah.gov

Laura joined the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget (GOPB) in 2021 with over 20 years of experience as a professional planner in both the public and private sectors.

Prior to joining GOPB, Laura served as the Planning Director for the Utah Transit Authority. In this role, she assisted in the development of a strategic plan to guide the future direction of the agency, defined a new approach service planning policy, helped to guide the development of long-range, regional visions and transportation plans, and contributed to the development and presentation of major policy decisions.

Laura also served as the first Executive Director of the Jordan River Commission (JRC). Under her leadership, the JRC raised over $30 million in investments in the Jordan River Parkway trail and river. Laura has also worked as a planning consultant specializing in long-range comprehensive planning, strategic planning, and small area/downtown revitalization projects, and environmental planning.

She holds bachelor degrees in urban planning and environmental studies, and a master degree in urban planning from the University of Utah. Post graduate certificates include public involvement, leadership, conflict resolution, and visual resource management. Her work has been recognized with numerous awards from the Quality Growth Commission, Utah Chapters of the American Planning Association, American Society for Landscape Architects.

Laura enjoys spending her free time at her family’s ranch in Woodland, Utah, camping in southern Utah, enjoying live music, and skiing with her husband Derrek and children, Anna and Leo.