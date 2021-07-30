Hoyer, Pelosi, Clyburn Joint Statement on Rental Eviction Moratorium

“We are proud and pleased that, overwhelmingly, House Democrats have understood the hardship caused by rental evictions and support extending the eviction moratorium to October 18, 2021. Unfortunately, not a single Republican would support this measure. “This evening on the Floor, our Majority Leader Steny Hoyer asked for Unanimous Consent to bring up the legislation, and it was objected to and blocked. “Even though Congress had allocated and the federal government has transferred $46.5 billion for renters and landlords to the governors and local officials, they have not distributed it. We are pleased that President Biden has released a strong statement calling on all state and local governments to take all possible steps to immediately disburse the allocated funds, given the imminent ending of the CDC eviction moratorium. “No American family should have to be kicked out of their home because of the pandemic and the economic damage it has inflicted. That’s why a moratorium was imposed on evictions and why Congress appropriated the $46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance earlier this year to state, local, territorial and tribal governments to help renters make their payments. The eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of Saturday, and millions of Americans could face being forced out on the streets. “It is extremely disappointing that House and Senate Republicans have refused to work with us on this issue. We strongly urge them to reconsider their opposition to helping millions of Americans and instead join with us to help renters and landlords hit hardest by the pandemic and prevent a nationwide eviction crisis. We also join the President in calling on governors and local officials to take whatever steps are necessary to distribute the rental assistance that Congress already allocated. “This is an urgent matter that requires all of our efforts to resolve and demands that politics are put aside to help our fellow Americans avoid losing their homes.”