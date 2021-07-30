Maine DOE Update – July 30, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

After a May 2020 convening of a consensus-based rulemaking committee which met for seven months, and additionally, the comprehensive review of the committee’s proposals by the State Board of Education’s Certification and Higher Education Committee, a revised version of Rule Chapter 115 is being proposed by the State Board. This rule has substantial changes, which, in conjunction with new components in law as a result of successful passage of LD 1189, will positively benefit the educator workforce in Maine. | More

Thank you to the Maine educators who provided responses to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) assessment survey and attended weekly assessment office hours between February and June sharing feedback that was used to inform the construction of the 2021-2022 assessment calendar. The Maine DOE is pleased to share the finalized assessment calendar for school year 2021–2022. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators to apply for a year-long professional learning opportunity. The Maine Leadership Development Program (LDP) is an initiative designed to build and strengthen leadership skills among Maine’s educational leaders. In our ongoing efforts to support and foster impactful leadership in Maine, educators who aspire to do the same are invited to take advantage of this high-impact opportunity! | More

Join computer science educators and leaders in a week of (virtual) computer science professional learning, Project>Login is coordinating a computer science professional development week Aug. 9-13th. | More

The School Resource Officer summit will be taking place August 10th and and 11th at Windham High School from 9am to 4pm EST (both in person and virtual options available). | More

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services is pleased to host a two-day virtual workshop presented by Brustein & Manasevit. | More

The U.S. Department of Education is hosting a webinar series to support educational settings in safely sustaining or returning to in-person instruction. The series features lessons learned and best practices from faculty, staff, schools, districts, institutions of higher education, early childhood education providers, and other places of educational instruction describing approaches to operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here