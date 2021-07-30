1st Base Runner Release Debut "Seven Years of Silence" EP, Matt Mahurin-directed Music Video for "Only One"

About

I.M.P was founded in 2011 by “Your Band Is A Virus” author Steve James Moore. One of music PR’s most followed thinkers, James Moore's work has been spread by majors like ASCAP, Performer Magazine, CDBaby, Reverbnation and The Lefsetz Letter. He champions a “music first” mentality and accountability in the industry. He personally manages all of our campaigns. “I’ve played in bands all my life and I was once disappointed by a PR firm myself. That gave me the inspiration to research and write ‘Your Band Is A Virus’ and change the music PR business model to something I’d want myself as a musician. Press needs to be delivered in order to respect the art. That’s what I.M.P is all about. My word is that I.M.P will deliver what we promise to every single artist we work with. What we promise is high amounts of quality press.” – James Moore We provide full-service music PR campaigns for independent musicians of all genres. All our services are strictly based on gaining high amounts of press for chosen bands and solo artists. Press is vital when it comes to grabbing the attention of festivals, labels, licensing companies and new listeners. Artists with high amounts of press and publicity are perceived differently by industry and new listener alike. That is why press is our focus. We fill a much needed void for independent artists.

