Fleet-Track.com Names Momentum IoT Best GPS for Small Business
Experts Review 36 Top GPS Telematics Vendors in North America on Price. Value, Features
We found Momentum IoT has the best GPS for Small Business, particularly field service fleets. Their ease of installation and setup set them apart.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet-Track.com, the review site for GPS Tracking and Telematics vendors, has named Momentum IoT “Best GPS for Small Business.”
The experts at Fleet-Track subjected 36 leading GPS Telematics providers to their analysis. Each vendor was evaluated by:
⚫ Overall Features and Capabilities
⚫ Mobile Apps, iOS/Android, Push and Alerts
⚫ Pricing: Up-front, Monthly
⚫ Flexibility: Contracts, Networks
⚫ Reputation: Analysts and Awards
⚫ Reviews: Customers and Complaints
Here’s what they said about Momentum IoT:
“For small to mid-sized fleets which are not currently using an enterprise workforce management platform, Momentum should be strongly considered.”
They added: “We found Momentum IoT has the best GPS for Small Business, particularly field service fleets. Their ease of installation and setup set them apart. Their mobile apps are highly rated. Momentum’s 10-second breadcrumbs, geofence, speed, and idling alerts, trips, monitors and reports meet and exceed the needs of most small businesses, while their policy of no minimum fleet size and no contracts make them easy to work with.”
The complete methodology and review can be found here: https://fleet-track.com/#momentumiot
Other vendors reviewed were:
• Azuga
• Automile
• Budget GPS
• CalAmp
• Carmine
• ClearPath GPS
• EROAD
• Fleetilla
• Fleetio
• Fleetistics
• Fleettraxx
• Fleetup
• Force by Mojio
• Geotab
• GPS and Fleet
• GPS Insight
• GPSTrackIt
• InTouch GPS
• KeepTruckin
• Linxup
• Lytx
• Momentum IoT
• NexTraq
• Omnitracs
• OneStepGPS
• Onfleet
• Rhino Fleet Tracking
• Samsara
• Spireon
• Synovia Solutions
• Teletrac Navman
• TomTom
• US Fleet Tracking
• Verizon Connect
• Workwave GPS
• Zubie
About Momentum IoT
Momentum IoT helps small and mid-sized fleet managers locate and manage their trucks, trailers, heavy and light equipment with state-of-the-art telematics tracking solutions at affordable prices, with no contract. Momentum IoT was built from gravel up by people who worked in field services. https://momentumiot.com.
