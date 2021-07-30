Klamath River Dams: KRRC says 'Drain 45-Billion Gallons of Fresh Water From Lakes During Extreme Drought and Wildfires'

Copco (seen in photo) and Iron Gate Lakes are full, and hold 45-billion gallons of fresh water that is desperately needed for domestic, agricultural and wildfire suppression uses under the Klamath River Basin Compact Act. Photo (July 20, 2021): William E. Simpson II Drawing by engineer/dam builder J.C. Boyle that shows the naturally-formed 31-foot-tall lava dam holding back the Klamath River creating 'Clammittee Lake', which was present when construction on Copco 1 dam began in 1911, Nature barred fish migration past this lava dam 'Beneficial Use': CAL-FIRE drafted over one-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake to battle the 38,000 acre Klamathon Wildfire that was stopped before it incinerated the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and Ashland OR: Photo by; William E. Simpso Firefighters drew over 1-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake (one of the lakes behind the Klamath River dams) to fight the 38,000-acre Klamathon Fire that threatened Ashland Oregon and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument – Photo: William E. Si A Golden Eagle is seen fishing on Copco Lake. Both Bald and Golden Eagles, being large raptors require areas of open-water to catch the fish they eat. Photo: M. Gough

In the midst of Climate Change, Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) proposal will drain 45-billion gallons of fresh water from Copco and Iron Gate Lakes

In the midst of extreme drought and catastrophic wildfires, Klamath River Renewal Corporation ('KRRC') is proposing what is tantamount to draining our canteens before we cross a massive desert” — William E. Simpson II - Naturalist

YREKA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's no secret that the west coast of America is gripped by extreme drought that is forecast to continue into the foreseeable future.According to experts, Climate Change is driving the weather patterns that are now depriving the western U.S. of normal annual precipitation, as well as the snow-pack that is critical for water storage into spring and summer.The results of Climate Change are drier, hotter and longer summers. And with that comes the extreme drought and catastrophic wildfires.The Dumbest Idea Ever?A shell corporation going by the name of the 'Klamath River Renewal Corporation' (KRRC) wants to remove the dams on the Klamath River that hold 45-billion gallons of fresh water.Copco and Iron Gate lakes are two large lakes that hold 45-Billion gallons of water. More here: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/544283346/klamath-dams-removal-in-the-midst-of-water-crisis-antithesis-of-water-and-wildlife-conservation These two lakes are formed by two of the 4-dams on the Klamath River.Draining the 45-Billion gallons of water from Copco and Iron Gate Lakes and destroying structurally sound water-storage dams during a water crises that is combined with catastrophic wildfires is just insane.Western states, especially California and Oregon, are facing evolving extreme drought resulting from Climate Change, that according to some climate models may last for a decade or more.California desperately needs more dams, not less.The insane level of irony in KRRC's proposal to drain the 45-billion gallons of fresh water from Iron Gate and Copco Lakes, and also destroy their dams, which are structurally sound, that today would cost about $1-billion dollars just to replace them, is that they are also planning to charge Californians and Oregonians close to a $1-Billion dollars to destroy the Klamath River dams and drain that precious water, destroying that water storage and management system!And instead of burning fossil fuels to make the replacement energy for about 80,000 homes and businesses if the dams are removed, by keeping them, electrical consumers can take comfort in knowing the energy they are using is clean hydro-electric power.No water to drink, shower or flush toilets!In Southern Oregon and Northern California, domestic and municipal wells have gone dry, or will soon be dry.Thousands of people in several counties in Northern California and Southern Oregon are suffering severe water shortages. In the Klamath Basin , residents are already having to bucket borrowed water just to have some drinking water and flush toilets, as over 100 domestic wells have gone dry, with hundreds more at risk of going dry..And according to some long-range forecasting models, we are in a long period of extreme drought that could last for a decade or more!In the midst extreme drought and catastrophic wildfires incinerating the west, the Klamath River Renewal Corporation ('KRRC'), a non-profit shell corporation is proposing what is tantamount to draining our canteens before we cross a massive desert.Draining 45-Billion gallons of stored fresh water during an extreme drought has to be the dumbest idea ever!Why would anyone even suggest such a crazy concept?Well, Mr. Glen Spain, a member of KRRC's board of directors may have said it best, when he said it's about money, not salmon!Read more here: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/546897224/klamath-river-dams-krrc-s-proposed-dam-removal-project-minority-consensus-for-environmental-and-ecological-disaster The False PremiseThe key premise that has been served-up to the public and legislators is that removing the dams supposedly will restore a mythical salmon migration. And even if that was a good trade-off and exchange for people going without water to drink, bath and flush toilets, and having ample water to fight catastrophic wildfires, facts prove their 'premise' for dam removal is a fake!A 1913 drawing by the famous engineer/dam builder J.C. Boyle shows that a naturally-formed 31-foot-tall lava dam was holding back the Klamath River creating 'Clammittee Lake', and was present when construction on Copco 1 dam began!In fact, according to engineering drawings, the 132-foot-tall Copco 1 dam was built about two-tenths (2/10) of a mile downstream from the natural 31-foot-tall lava dam and Clammittee Lake. (SEE IMAGE of J.C. Boyle's drawing)And when the Klamath River filled-in behind the larger man-made dam, the smaller dam and its natural lake were covered under the waters of the new larger lake, which is very similar in size to an even older lake that was formed in the same location by an ancient 130-foot-tall lava dam that stood for millennia, before finally eroding. When that ancient 130-foot-tall dam eroded, it allowed Clammittee Lake to then settle behind the remaining 31-foot-tall natural lava dam holding back the Klamath River, and barring upstream fish migration.Nature, not man, had ordained that fish could not migrate past this point of multiple large lava dams for millennia!Hard geologic and engineering evidence proves there was no fish migration past Ward Canyon the series of natural lava dams that blocked fish migration for many millennia.Extreme Drought and Water Crises Amidst Catastrophic WildfiresMedford is running out of water as are many surrounding towns. Hornbrook, CA is 'out of water' In Klamath Falls, hundreds of domestic wells are already dry, and more are expected to fail in the coming days and weeks.Bend has its tourists on water rations. Ashland Oregon and Yreka, CA are next, as are other towns in Oregon and CA!Firefighters are now having trouble fighting catastrophic wildfires due to limited water!Showing up at a wildfire with a 'dry hose' is a recipe for more towns and cites getting burned to the dirt!Amazingly, with all that's going-on, there are some people who think draining lakes is a 'good idea'... yes, it's true, there are people who are that poorly informed.It's primarily uncaring people who reside outside the region, and the misinformed locals, who want to drain Billions of gallons of water into the sea!And that idiotic agenda is driven by misleading propaganda fed into the media by KRRC, a non-profit shell company originally formed in an office in New York City.Considering these intolerable conditions, which are predicted to get worse in the coming years, must we also suffer KRRC's plan to charge Oregon and California taxpayers $1-Billion to remove the Klamath dams and drain 45-billion gallons of precious fresh water from Copco and Iron Gate Lakes into the sea?And shockingly, at the same time as promoting the removal of the Klamath River dams, California governor Gavin Newsom, is tapping the wallets of Californian taxpayers $5.1-Billion for a water bill to, now get this, 'build dams' !Does the movie 'Idiocracy' come to anyone's mind?

