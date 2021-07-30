Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1200 Block of Sumner Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast.

At approximately 2:36 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took their property. Two suspects were apprehended by responding officers. One suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, 33 year-old Danquin Lincoln of Southeast, DC, and 27 year-old Kdyn Waller of Alexandria, VA, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.