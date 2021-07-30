August and September Commission Meeting Location and Schedule Changes

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 July 30, 2020

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission will conduct its next two meetings at different venues and varied times to encourage constituent attendance and increase public access to the proceedings.

The Commission’s August 10, 2021 meeting will take place at the Horse Pond Fish and Game Club, 13 Horse Pond Avenue, Nashua, NH, at 6:00 p.m. This represents a change of venue and time for the meeting.

The September 14, 2021 meeting will be held at the Bridgewater Town Meeting Place, 297 Mayhew Turnpike, Bridgewater, NH, at 1:00 p.m. This represents a change of venue for the meeting.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes will be made available at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.